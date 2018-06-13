TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Noah Syndergaard’s second opinion confirms strained ligament

Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

ATLANTA — Noah Syndergaard’s second opinion Tuesday confirmed the first: He has a strained ligament in his right index finger.

Syndergaard will rest until he is symptom-free, then start a throwing program, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday. As is the case with Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor), there is no real timeline for him to return.

An injury that the Mets initially hoped would keep Syndergaard out just one start — then just two starts with him returning to pitch against the Yankees — is going on three weeks. Syndergaard last pitched May 25, and Callaway said he likely will need a rehab start before returning to the majors.

For now, Syndergaard is still sore.

“It’s tender to the touch,” Callaway said. “Once all that subsides, we can start a throwing progression.”

Righthander Seth Lugo will remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future, including Friday night against the Diamondbacks.

The second opinion did offer Syndergaard some piece of mind that there wasn’t anything else wrong.

“Anytime a guy gets a second opinion, that’s probably the case,” Callaway said. “It’s not like they don’t trust the doctor that gave them the first bit of information, but it’s just to reconfirm the hard news that they’re getting. Because it’s not fun to get that kind of news. So they want to have it reiterated by somebody else.”

Extra bases

Callaway said his 12- and 9-year-old daughters started crying Tuesday when he was ejected for the first time as manager. “They didn’t understand why Daddy was yelling at somebody,” he said. . . . Consider it a quirk of the schedule that Wednesday was the Mets’ last game in Atlanta for 2018. They played consecutive road series at SunTrust Park, at the end of May and this week.

New York Sports

Mets manager Mickey Callaway argues with umpire Stu Callaway ejected as Braves give Mets boot
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his second-inning home Gregorius hits two HRs as Yankees blank Nationals
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is hit by a Lennon: Questions and painful reception for Harper
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia delivers in the first CC has become the Yankees stopper
Jonathan Loaisiga Loaisiga to be called up for start Friday vs. Rays
The Yankees honored 10-year-old Cassidy Warner of Scranton, HOPE Week Day 2: Yankees honor bullying victim