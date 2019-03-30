WASHINGTON — After Noah Syndergaard’s “mediocre” — his own word choice — season debut against the Nationals Saturday, the righthander and his manager identified one primary issue: Syndergaard’s slider.

“He didn’t have his plus-plus slider today, with the location at least, today,” Mickey Callaway said. “So that kind of hurt him a little bit. But he battled. Great lineup, these guys put pressure on you, he went out there and kept us in the game. Did exactly what a starter should do.”

Syndergaard got through six innings and gave up four runs and seven hits in the Mets’ 11-8 win. He struck out seven and walked none.

Failing Sydnergaard: his trust of his slider and the way he was gripping it. That was a problem on and off throughout spring training, too, he said.

“My slider really sucked today. I could not get any feel for it,” Syndergaard said. “It’s not a physical thing in terms of my slider. It’s more of a mental thing — trusting the grip and throwing it. Right now I feel like I’m trying to aim it in there and try to miss bats with it.”

The plus side to Syndergaard’s outing was picking speedy No. 9 Victor Robles off of first base in the fifth inning. Getting better at controlling the running game has been a focus for Syndergaard for years, and Callaway feels he has made meaningful improvements in that arena.

Last year, Syndergaard's windup was such that he was tipping off baserunners when he was going home and when he was throwing to first. This year, that’s gone.

“Noah’s in a much better spot than he was last year,” Callaway said.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Injury updates

Todd Frazier (strained left oblique) played four innings at third base and went 0-for-4 in a minor-league instrasquad game in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Callaway isn’t sure how long it will take for Frazier, who did not play in any spring training games, to be ready.

“That’s something that’s going to be a lot on him, to let us know,” Callaway said. “Talked about it extensively, want to make sure he’s 100 percent health-wise and preparedness-wise.”

Also on the backfields at First Data Field, Travis d’Arnaud caught nine innings for the first time since Tommy John surgery last April. He went 1-for-3.

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo (0-for-7, six strikeouts) is the last Mets regular without a hit. He does have two walks … Pete Alonso said of life the last few days: “This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball. This is fantastic. I feel blessed and I’m living the dream right now. I’m having a blast out there. It’s really fun.”