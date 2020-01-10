The Mets avoided arbitration with righthander Noah Syndergaard before Friday’s noon deadline, agreeing to a deal for the 2020 season worth $9.7 million, a source confirmed.

Syndergaard was among nine arbitration-eligible Mets for the upcoming season. Players and clubs had until noon on Friday to exchange salary figures. The Mets extended contracts to the arbitration-eligible players last month.

If players and clubs do not agree to deals by the deadline, then the arbitration process starts to finalize contracts for 2020 with hearings next month. Players and team can negotiate contracts up until the hearing.

Righthanders and Long Island products Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, outfielders Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Jake Marisnick, closer Edwin Diaz, and relievers Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo are the other arbitration-eligible Mets. Gsellman agreed to a deal worth $1.225 million and Marisnick agreed to a deal worth $3.3125 million, according to ESPN.

Syndergaard made a career-high 32 starts in 2019, finishing 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts. He had 14 wins with a 2.60 ERA and 218 strikeouts in his lone All-Star season in 2016. Spotrac had his 2019 salary at $6 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.