On the final day of the season, Noah Syndergaard reiterated a pair of points he has made repeatedly the past year: He likes being with the Mets and he expects to remain with the Mets.

Trade rumors involving Syndergaard swirled last winter and this summer. The same might happen again in the coming months. Syndergaard is ready to deal with that because, he said, “I’m always mentally prepared for that.”

“I’ve experienced enough, probably, that I know what to expect,” Syndergaard said. “But I’m pretty confident that I’ll be in the orange and blue for a while.

“I’m confident that going into spring training next year I’ll be reporting to beautiful Port St. Lucie and be a Met. I love being a Met.”

Syndergaard allowed the Braves three runs in seven innings Sunday, striking out nine and walking two. In 2019, he made a career-high 32 starts — reaching the 30-start milestone for the first time since 2016 — but had a career-high 4.28 ERA.

He struggled with his slider. He aired his frustrations about pitching to Wilson Ramos. He was sometimes dominant and other times mediocre, a spectrum of possible outcomes as puzzling to him as it was to those who watched, including his Mets coaches.

With two seasons remaining until he is scheduled to reach free agency, Syndergaard can still be a significant part of the Mets’ plans. Unless they trade him.

“I just ignore that (trade noise) and focus on the relationship that I have with (general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon),” Syndergaard said. “And I think we’re all on the same page and a part of something huge. We all want to be a part of it next year.”

Extra bases

Amed Rosario led the Mets with 177 hits … After the Mets were eliminated from playoff contention this week, Wilson Ramos had just one at-bat in the final four games. Ramos, 32, played in a career-high 141 games this season … Robinson Cano said he will focus this offseason on strengthening his legs after dealing with two leg injuries this season … The NL Rookie of the Year will be named Nov. 11. The NL Cy Young Award announcement is Nov. 13.