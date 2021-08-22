LOS ANGELES — Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, two people familiar with the process said, a notable step forward in his return from a nearly two-year absence from pitching in a game that counts.

His next step likely will be another live batting-practice session, which he has done twice already, most recently Saturday. If he continues to feel good after that — and all signs lately have been positive — the idea is for him to pitch in a real game with an affiliate.

The Mets have planned an early September debut for Syndergaard, whom they might use out of the bullpen so he can join the team sooner. Stretching him out as a starter would take weeks; deploying him as a reliever would mean a far shorter rehab assignment.

Among the items still on Syndergaard’s to-do list: Throwing breaking balls — he has been limited to fastballs and changeups so far, a standard part of the Tommy John comeback process — and likely pitching multiple innings.

Out since March 2020 after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Syndergaard had been expected back in June, but elbow inflammation in May set him back. He is a free agent after this season.

Lindor’s delay

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets want to be "extra cautious" with Francisco Lindor, manager Luis Rojas said, so they left him on the injured list Sunday but plan to activate him "early this week." The Mets open a homestand Tuesday when they play the Giants.

Lindor has missed more than five weeks with a strained right oblique.

Extra bases

The Dodgers whacked golf balls from home plate Sunday morning, targeting a person in catcher’s gear in medium-depth centerfield. Cody Bellinger won after his ball went into the bleachers but ricocheted back onto the field and rolled right to the target. "I can use a backboard with the best of them," he yelled . . . On Lakers Day at Dodger Stadium, Russell Westbrook threw out the first pitch . . . To make room for Javier Baez, activated from the IL, the Mets optioned righthander Geoff Hartlieb to Triple-A Syracuse.