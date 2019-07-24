The paradox of Noah Syndergaard — the enigmatic reality that makes a trade possibility appealing yet terrifying — begins with some of the best raw stuff of any pitcher in baseball. It can end with absolute dominance or puzzling mediocrity. And it is difficult, if not impossible, to know which version the Mets are going to get any given start.

In Wednesday night's 7-2 loss to the Padres, Syndergaard offered a little bit of both. He lasted seven innings, but allowed four runs (three earned) and eight hits. He struck out eight but walked five, tying his career high. He was dominant in the middle innings, allowing a baserunner only when leftfielder Dominic Smith misplayed Fernando Tatis Jr.’s line drive into a double, but worked around lots of trouble early and late in his outing.

Such is life for and with Syndergaard in 2019. Consider it a glimpse of why his name is a steady presence in general manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s conversations with other teams, especially this time of year, with the trade deadline less than a week away, but why the Mets are so hesitant to move him.

Maybe trading Syndergaard makes sense. This is his fifth major league season, and between the injuries and the inconsistency he hasn’t been the ace so many thought he would be. His trade value is still high — or, at least, the Mets are said not to be willing to deal him unless they get a major haul in return — and maybe those pieces collectively would be more valuable than Syndergaard individually.

But maybe the ceiling, still tantalizing, makes it worth trying some more. Syndergaard isn’t scheduled to be a free agent until after the 2021 season, after all, and if the Mets plan to compete for the postseason between now and then — they say they do — Syndergaard peaking would help them greatly. If not Syndergaard as a co-ace alongside Jacob deGrom, then who? And you can be sure the Mets would hate to give up on Syndergaard only to see him blossom elsewhere.

With a trade unlikely to happen this month, these bigger-picture questions are more likely to be answered in the offseason. That gives Syndergaard two more months to impress — the Mets or anybody else — and salvage an underwhelming season.

What’s the key to consistency? Syndergaard’s slider has a lot to do with it, manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday afternoon. It seemed as if it was back in his past two starts coming out of the All-Star break, but Wednesday he threw it 18 times and got five swing-and-misses (both fewest out of these past three starts).

“The thing about consistency is to continue to work, which he’s always done,” Callaway said. “Next is confidence, and I’m not sure he had the confidence in his second-best pitch when he struggled this year [referring to his slider].

“And you can see that air about him on the mound again, he feels like Thor again. It’s fun to watch when he’s going good, and I think a lot of his struggles this year have been based upon the inconsistency with his slider and his confidence in that pitch.”

Syndergaard got burned Wednesday by his defense and by an inability to put batters away when it mattered most.

The Padres struck for a run in the second, when Syndergaard gave Austin Hedges a two-out, 0-and-2 fastball down the heart of the plate. Hedges laced it to center for an RBI single.

It happened again in the third. After Manuel Margot and Manny Machado drew one-out walks, Eric Hosmer’s sacrifice fly scored Margot. Hunter Renfroe, down 0-and-2 with two outs, turned a slider into an RBI single to left. Renfroe went to second on a fielding error by Smith, who also committed a throwing error on Franmil Reyes’ ensuing RBI double.