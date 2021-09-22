BOSTON — Noah Syndergaard’s attempted return became a little more tangible Wednesday night.

He tossed a scoreless inning in the first game of his newest rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse, retiring all three batters he faced, including Miguel Andujar, who is working his way back to the Yankees after dealing with a wrist injury.

Of Syndergaard’s 11 pitches, seven were strikes. He touched 95 mph with his fastball, according to the Syracuse radio broadcast.

Syndergaard is scheduled for another appearance, likely over the weekend, before being activated around the two-year mark of his most recent major-league game. This is his third rehab assignment in his comeback from March 2020 Tommy John surgery.

Coincidentally, Robert Gsellman (torn right lat) entered in relief of Syndergaard, allowing one run and two hits in an inning. He struck out two.

Also coincidentally, they pitched opposite Yankees righthander Jameson Taillon (right ankle injury). He gave up two runs and four hits in three innings, his first rehab outing.

Homecomings

Among the Mets with Boston ties is lefthander Rich Hill, whose permanent residence is in nearby Milton. The team’s day off Monday allowed Hill to attend his son Brice’s parent-teacher conference, the tiniest bit of regular life at a time when baseball season usually does not allow it.

Hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum, another eastern Massachusetts native, had a family reunion of sorts at the ballpark, with his children and brother in attendance. His brother, Gus Quattlebaum, is the vice president of professional scouting for the Red Sox.

Bench coach Dave Jauss visited with his son, Will Jauss, who is a coach at Boston College.

Rotation rejigerring

In another tweak that allows a starting pitcher extra rest, the Mets are pushing back Carlos Carrasco to Sunday, giving him eight days between starts. Hill will move up to Sunday.