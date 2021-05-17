ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday.

That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

The Mets have said since the offseason that they expect Syndergaard to return to the majors in June, which remains the case.

Reliever Seth Lugo also will be with St. Lucie this week. His first rehab outing will be Tuesday. He had surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow in February.

Transferred to the 60-day injured list on Monday — a procedural move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster — Lugo cannot be activated until May 31. That was about when he was expected back anyway.

J.D. Davis (sprained left middle finger) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

DeGrom’s Day

Jacob deGrom (tight lower back) threw from the slope of the mound — but not the pitching rubber — Monday. His next step is a bullpen session Tuesday.

"It went really good," manager Luis Rojas said. "He gave me immediate good feedback, that he felt good. So that’s a plus. That’s a huge step."

The Mets have not decided whether deGrom’s next start will be in the majors — perhaps this weekend at the Marlins — or the minors.

Laughing Lindor

What looked like might be the start of a Francisco Lindor hot streak fizzled in Tampa Bay over the weekend. He entered with a six-game hitting streak but went 1-for-12 with a homer and six strikeouts in three games against the Rays.

"Did they change the balls in Tampa? Did they make them smaller? Because I didn’t see them over there," Lindor said with a laugh. "No, man, it’s part of the game. I want to have success. I’m not having much right now. When it comes to what I’m feeling, I’m feeling like Francisco Lindor. I just haven’t got the hits that I want, that everybody wants. It is what it is."

He entered the week hitting .190 with a .301 OBP and .281 slugging percentage.

"I’m grinding, I’m doing my best," Lindor said. "The results are not my best, but just like I tell my dad, there’s not a day that I stand in the box and say, ‘I just want to strike out today.’ I’m trying, I’m working and when it comes to the rest of the offense, I promise you they’re all trying."

Bad break

Braves righthander Huascar Ynoa will miss at least a couple of months because of a broken pitching hand, the result of punching the dugout bench upon leaving his start Sunday.

"It's a shame," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Probably nobody that feels any worse than him."

Extra bases

As of Monday afternoon, Rojas was not ready to name a starting pitcher for Tuesday . . . Albert Almora Jr. (left shoulder contusion) "had his best day" Monday since his crash with the wall at Citi Field, Rojas said. That included playing catch.