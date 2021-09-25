MILWAUKEE — Noah Syndergaard’s second and maybe last rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Syracuse was encouraging, manager Luis Rojas said.

As the Mets mull what to do next with Syndergaard, among their options is bringing him back to the majors, perhaps as soon as Tuesday, when the Mets have a doubleheader against the Marlins. Syndergaard’s recent schedule has been of the every-three-days-or-so variety.

They had planned for him to pitch for Syracuse twice. Rojas stopped short of saying the rehab assignment is complete, noting he needed to meet with Syndergaard, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and the Mets’ medical/rehab staff.

Eighteen months removed from Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard struck out two, both swinging, and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against the Yankees’ affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The strikeouts: Miguel Andujar and Ryan LaMarre, both of whom have played in the majors this year.

"He pitched well, he threw strikes," Rojas said. "A good outing. Very encouraging to hear."

Lineup changes

The Mets on Friday used their 125th different batting order in 154 games (not including the pitchers).

How significant or insignificant is that frequency of change?

"It can become a thing sometimes for some hitters. But I don’t think guys here have a change of approach whether they’re hitting first or eighth," Rojas said. "We’ve been in a search a lot of times just to score a lot of runs. That’s been the one area that’s put us in a tough spot this season. We’re always looking for that combination of guys that are swinging well, guys that are getting on base and the person that can probably [clear] the bases like [Pete] Alonso.

"I don’t think anyone’s uncomfortable because of some of the changes we’ve made."

Extra bases

Robert Gsellman (torn right lat) was lit up in his rehab appearance with Syracuse, allowing two runs and three hits in an inning. He threw 25 pitches. Rojas said again Saturday that Gsellman might return to the active roster before the season ends . . . On Bob Uecker Day in Wisconsin, the Brewers celebrated their play-by-play broadcaster, who is wrapping up his 50th season calling their games. Uecker, 87, used a pitching machine to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.