Mets' Noah Syndergaard talks with Steve Cohen, throws off mound

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard looks on from the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Sept. 9, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
If you had been curious about the state of Noah Syndergaard, he offered an impromptu update Thursday: muscular, shirtless and sweaty.

In other words, same as ever.

Syndergaard could be seen throwing off of a mound — one of the major steps of his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery — in a video he posted to Twitter. It is not clear when the video was taken — he said it was new but didn’t specify how new — or how long Syndergaard has been doing that baseball activity.

Pitchers typically can return to the mound seven months after Tommy John surgery, according to WebMD. Syndergaard had surgery March 26, so seven months later would be late October, which would seem to put him on a normal schedule.

His tweet drew a response from new Mets owner Steve Cohen, who wrote: "Enjoyed our conversation Noah today. Good luck with the rehab and can’t wait to see you back on the mound next year."

The excitement seems to be mutual. On Wednesday, to accompany a Cohen quote he was reposting, Syndergaard included an image of a man running through a brick wall.

It is not clear when Syndergaard, who is 28 years old and scheduled to be a free agent after the 2021 season, might return to pitching in a major-league game. Tommy John comebacks typically take more than a year, which in his case would mean missing the start of next season.

