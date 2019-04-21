ST. LOUIS — Forty-four pitches and five outs into Noah Syndergaard’s afternoon Sunday, pitching coach Dave Eiland made the slow walk to the mound for a chat — not the first sign that something was going wrong — again — but maybe the most conscientious one.

Eiland’s encouragement helped Syndergaard escape the inning but merely delayed his latest meltdown in the Mets’ 6-4 loss to the Cardinals. He allowed six runs (four earned) in five innings, his ERA through five starts rising to 5.90.

The Mets (11-10) finished their 10-game, 11-day road trip — against three teams expected to contend for playoffs spots — at 4-6. They split the first series and dropped the other two. And going home doesn’t mean a break, either. A three-game series with the Phillies starts Monday night.

Robinson Cano left the game in the seventh after getting hit on the right hand with an Andrew Miller fastball. X-rays were negative. Furious that it was ruled a foul ball on Cano, manager Mickey Callaway was ejected for the second time this road trip (and season). When Juan Lagares finished the at-bat with a whiff, the strikeout was added to Cano’s line. In the ninth, Lagares, the potential tying run, struck out looking to end the game.

With Syndergaard facing off against rookie righthander Dakota Hudson (5.89 ERA) in the rubber game at Busch Stadium, the Mets had a shot at what would have been their first series win since a sweep in Miami April 1-3.

But the Cardinals scored early and often against Syndergaard (1-2), including a pair of unearned runs on Paul Goldschmidt’s single after Amed Rosario’s fielding error in the second. Dexter Fowler and Marcell Ozuna later added RBI doubles.

Syndergaard allowed eight hits and two walks. He struck out five. His poor effort meant the Mets’ best start this series came from Jason Vargas, who allowed one run in four innings Friday.

The Mets’ rotation has a 5.64 ERA, a bottom-five mark in baseball, through 21 games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s high. It is high. That’s a fact,” Callaway said. “You can put any 15, 14, 12, 20 games together and it’s not going to look great. But once it’s all said and done, I really feel like we’ve going to be.”

Rosario made two errors in the loss and has five in his past five games. With the Mets declining to carry a backup shortstop — Jeff McNeil can play there in an emergency, Callaway has said — Rosario has had to play every inning the past week since the team sent down Luis Guillorme (and almost every inning before that).

All of the Mets’ offense came from solo homers: Pete Alonso, Syndergaard, Cano and Michael Conforto. Syndergaard’s came with an assist from centerfielder Fowler, who booped the ball over the wall when he tried to make a jumping catch at the warning track in the fourth.

Conforto’s came right after Cano was not awarded first base, to Callaway’s frustration. A two-run homer would have made it a one-run game.