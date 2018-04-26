ST. LOUIS — Bad defense and another blown save from Jeurys Familia cost the Mets the game in a 4-3, 13-inning loss Thursday against the Cardinals.

Familia’s lost lead in the 10th was his third in his past five games. In the 13th, Paul Sewald allowed Dexter Fowler’s walk-off single, scoring Jose Martinez from second.

In the seventh and eighth, shoddy glovework allowed St. Louis two runs to tie the game after Noah Syndergaard had dominated for much of it.

Syndergaard allowed two runs (one earned) in 7 1⁄3 innings, his longest start since August 2016.

For weeks, inadequacy frustrated Syndergaard. His outings were too short. His pitch counts were too high. His stuff was good — “pretty dominating,” he said last week — but the results didn’t match.

Finally, on Thursday, the results matched.

Syndergaard gave up six hits and struck out seven. He didn’t walk anybody. He had a chance at a complete game if his fielders hadn’t faltered.

St. Louis didn’t have a baserunner until the fourth, when Tommy Pham singled with one out. It didn’t have anybody reach second until the seventh, when Pham doubled.

That’s when it started to fall apart for Syndergaard, with a hearty assist from the Mets’ defense. Pham’s was the first of two hits that were ruled doubles that bounced off the glove of a Mets fielder. Yoenis Cespedes, charging hard toward the leftfield foul line, slid but didn’t make the catch on Pham’s fly ball. Paul DeJong later doubled off the glove of third baseman Todd Frazier.

In the eighth, Greg Garcia reached on shortstop Amed Rosario’s fielding error. When Robert Gsellman relieved Syndergaard, Garcia scored on Pham’s single off Gsellman.

Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez stifled the Mets’ bats for six innings. The Mets scored a run before making an out — Cespedes doubled down the leftfield line to score Brandon Nimmo (hit by a pitch) — but Martinez settled in, striking out three and walking none.

The Mets had their chances. Cespedes reached third with one out in the first, but didn’t score. Asdrubal Cabrera stranded two runners in the fifth. The Mets had two on and no outs in the sixth, but Adrian Gonzalez struck out and Tomas Nido grounded into a double play.