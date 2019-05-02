Jacob deGrom looked all fixed Wednesday night, allowing three hits over seven shutout innings against the Reds after three straight subpar starts. Now it was Noah Syndergaard’s turn to see if he had found a cure, too.

Syndergaard arrived for Thursday’s game at Citi Field with a 6.35 ERA and just one quality start out of six. But he looked all fixed, too, allowing four hits and striking out 10 in a complete-game shutout. He also slugged his second homer of the season in a 1-0 win that gave the Mets a split of the four-game series.

“Noah has made some really good adjustments in his bullpens,” manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. “He’s been working real hard. We always know that about Noah. He’s in a really good spot mentally with his preparation. He feels very confident going into the game today.

“I think the one adjustment that he’s been focused on the most is to make sure when he gets ahead that he executes his pitches.”

Syndergaard, who raised his record to 2-3 and dropped his ERA to 5.02, executed just fine. He allowed a single in the first, another in the second, another in the sixth and another in the ninth. He stranded the tying run at second with two outs in the ninth by getting Yasiel Puig looking. Syndergaard walked just one batter. He threw 104 pitches, 74 for strikes.

When Syndergaard led off in the third by powering Tyler Mahle’s first-pitch, 92-mph, two-seam fastball over the fence in left-center, it gave the pitching staff a share of a franchise record. It was the fourth homer by the pitchers, tying the 2016 staff’s single-season mark. But this was just game 31.

The Mets (16-15) also finished with only four hits. They finished the homestand at only 5-5. But Callaway saw positive signs along the way.

“We’ve been on a roll with our starting pitching lately,” Callaway said before the game. “I feel like that’s going to put us over the hump. We have to do better than we’ve done. I feel like we’re turning the corner on that. We’re going to start getting our pitching and our hitting lined up and start to take off.”