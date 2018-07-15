Mets to start Syndergaard, Matz, deGrom vs Yankees

The Mets are bringing their best to the Subway Series after the All-Star break: Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Jacob deGrom, in that order. With the Yankees rolling out Domingo German, Sonny Gray and Masahiro Tanaka, the Mets will have the on-paper starting pitching advantage in each game.

Friday will be Syndergaard’s first time pitching at Yankee Stadium. He knows it’s not an easy task. “They’re a very talented team with a really nice lineup,” Syndergaard said. “Especially at their ballpark with a short porch to right.”

Zack Wheeler is slated to follow at home against the Padres, with Corey Oswalt or Jason Vargas — to be decided by Mickey Callaway and his staff during the All-Star break — rounding out the starting five.

Cabrera OK

Stop if you’ve heard this one before: Asdrubal Cabrera left the Mets’ loss early Sunday. He tried to barehand Anthony Swarzak’s errant pickoff throw in the seventh and was replaced an inning later by Ty Kelly after having trouble gripping a bat.

X-rays of his right hand were negative, said Cabrera, who has dealt with a variety of minor ailments this season. He believed it was fine, aside from some swelling.

Cespedes playing Monday

Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor) will play five innings in leftfield in a simulated game at the Mets’ Port St. Lucie complex Monday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s not clear if Cespedes will go on a formal minor-league rehab assignment, but the Mets would like him to play on back-to-back days and reach the nine-inning threshold before returning.

They hope he’ll be available next weekend against the Yankees.

“That’s something we’re keeping in mind,” Callaway said. “The way the rehab has gone and can go, we can’t determine what’s going to happen. We would like him to be available.”