TORONTO — Noah Syndergaard’s return to a New York City mound is imminent, but it won’t be Citi Field yet.

The Mets’ righthander, out since May 25 with a right index finger strain, is scheduled for a minor-league rehabilitation start Sunday with Short-Season A Brooklyn Cyclones, at MCU Park against the Staten Island Yankees. Manager Mickey Callaway said the hope is for Syndergaard to stretch out to about 60 pitches.

That lines Syndergaard up for a potential return before the All-Star break — sometime during the July 13-15 series against the Nationals — though that will happen only if the Mets and Syndergaard believe he is ready.

“Obviously we’ll see what he looks like in that outing, how he bounced back, how many pitches did he actually get in? We’ll lean on him for some of that information,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “Does he feel like he’s ready to come up and throw four, five innings in a major-league game? There’s a lot of things to consider, and we’ll try to consider all of those things.”

Lefthander Jason Vargas (strained right calf) isn’t as close to a return. He’ll throw another simulated game Sunday to build and maintain arm strength, but can’t return until his leg allows him to field his position.

Cespedes takes another step

More good news on Yoenis Cespedes: He’ll begin baseball activities — hitting on the field, taking flyballs and groundballs in left — Thursday in Port St. Lucie.

That will be his first on-field activity since shutting down his rehab assignment almost a month ago. He’s been out since mid-May with a strained right hip flexor.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mesoraco OK

Catcher Devin Mesoraco said he felt fine Wednesday, a day after leaving the Mets’ loss to the Blue Jays following two blows to the head while behind the plate — one from a pitch, one from a backswing.

Mesoraco, who said he has had two concussions, was confident he avoided one this time after repeated tests Tuesday night and Wednesday.

“Sometimes it’s hard to tell. You take a couple of hard hits and you’re shook up,” Mesoraco said. “It’s kind of like, ‘I don’t feel quite right.’ After I got out and got settled down from the game I felt fine. I did the testing and everything was no issues. Woke up fine today.”

Extra bases

The Mets are moving Zack Wheeler back from his normal start in the rotation Sunday to Monday, an effort to avoid straining the bullpen too much during a doubleheader against the Phillies. They’ll call up a minor leaguer — the most likely options appear to be P.J. Conlon or Chris Flexen — to start Sunday . . . Wednesday was the Mets’ last game outside New York City until July 26.