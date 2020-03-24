Noah Syndergaard’s 2020 season is over.

He has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will have Tommy John surgery on Thursday — which, of course, was originally supposed to be Opening Day — the Mets announced Tuesday. The injury is a massive blow to the team’s hopes to contend this year and next and to Syndergaard’s chances of stabilizing his career before reaching free agency.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Syndergaard experienced “discomfort” in his elbow before spring training was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. An MRI revealed a UCL tear, and a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache (the Dodgers’ team physician and an elbow expert) confirmed that surgery was Syndergaard’s best option.

Dr. David Altchek will perform the surgery on Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery, the Mets said.

“Noah is an incredibly hard worker and a tremendous talent,” Van Wagenen said in a statement released by the team. “While this is unfortunate, we have no doubt that Noah will be able to return to full strength and continue to be an integral part of our championship pursuits in the future.”

Tommy John surgery typically comes with a 12-15-month recovery, which means an early 2021 return to a major-league mound as a best-case scenario — and a mid-2021 return most likely. That would leave Syndergaard pitching a partial season before his scheduled free agency in the 2021-22 offseason.

Syndergaard went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA, 202 strikeouts and a 1.234 WHIP in 32 starts last season for the Mets. He is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA, 775 strikeouts and a 1.161 WHIP in five seasons with the team.