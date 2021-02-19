Noah Syndergaard and Trevor Bauer were close to being Mets teammates earlier this offseason. Now, they're Twitter enemies.

The two star pitchers traded barbs back and forth on the social media platform after Syndergaard posted a tweet poking fun at Bauer's free-agency saga.

Syndergaard, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, retweeted a Mets tweet that said "Nothing but smiles for Spring Training" and had two photos of Syndergaard and Rob Gsellman. Syndergaard added a comment to the retweet that said, "And then he said......"I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!"

And then he said......”I’m sorry I chose another team but I’ll donate to your charities!” pic.twitter.com/Kxkje5Uqn2 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) Feb 50, 2021

That, of course was a jab at Bauer's apology to Mets fans earlier this month after fans discovered that Bauer’s personal website was advertising Mets-themed Bauer gear, as well as a giveaway of a Mets hat signed by him, the morning of his free-agency announcement. Bauer ended up singing with the Dodgers, but after the Super Bowl he issued an apology saying that his representation made pages for several teams in advance and inadvertently published the Mets one. Among other things, Bauer said he would donate $10,000 to each of four New York-based charities as part of his apology.

Bauer fired back with two tweets of his own. First, he retweeted Syndergaard's tweet and said, "When mistakes are made, you try to make them right. I know you wouldn’t know anything about making mistakes though. Hope rehab is treating you well. Was good to see you back throwing."

Bauer then followed up with three screenshots of Syndergaard replying to Instagram comments and said, "Also, @Noahsyndergaard, try to treat the fans better. They’re what makes our game go. No place for personal insults, especially about someone else’s wife."

When mistakes are made, you try to make them right. I know you wouldn’t know anything about making mistakes though. Hope rehab is treating you well. Was good to see you back throwing. pic.twitter.com/MI0Clq567u — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) Feb 50, 2021

Syndergaard retweeted Bauer's second tweet and said, "Keep digging," with a GIF of someone digging a hole. Bauer's response: "See you at the bottom."

See you at the bottom pic.twitter.com/AdzcBodu5h — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) Feb 50, 2021

Syndergaard then retweeted that tweet and said, "You bring a drone and your mixtape and it’s a deal. #takeajokebro" — referencing Bauer's injury via drone in 2016 and several rap songs that Bauer created earlier in his career. Bauer responded with a retweet saying, "You’ve got yourself a date" with a handshake emoji.

You’ve got yourself a date 🤝 pic.twitter.com/B6xAOmEu8j — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) Feb 50, 2021

The Mets have a Dodger Stadium series scheduled for Aug. 19-22. The Dodgers are set to visit Citi Field on Aug. 13-15.