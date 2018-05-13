Noah will start Tuesday vs. Jays

PHILADELPHIA — As thunder, lightning and hours of pouring rain approach Citizens Bank Park Saturday night, Mets righthander Noah Syndergaard began his pregame routine like normal, readying to start against the Phillies.

Sydergaard played long toss and started his bullpen session before the Mets heard official word, 12 minutes before the scheduled 7:05 p.m. start, that the game would not start on time. There was no announcement at the ballpark — and no tarp on the field — until several minutes past the original start time.

“We were a go,” said manager Mickey Callaway, who indicated he was unhappy with the late notice.

If the teams played, Syndergaard might not have pitched at all.

“It would have knocked out using him last night if there had been a significant delay,” Callaway said.

Instead, the game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader in August. Syndergaard’s false start was enough for the Mets to move his start to Tuesday against the Blue Jays, rolling with scheduled starter Jacob deGrom Sunday.

“He long tossed, he started throwing off the mound,” Callaway said. “He’s never pitched the day after he’s done that. There’s a little wear and tear there.”

Syndergaard’s tweaked schedule Sunday included a light bullpen session.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Just a few pitches, just to feel the slope,” Callaway said. “He should be fine.”

Tuesday will be Syndergaard’s second career start against the Blue Jays, the organization that drafted him in 2010 and traded him to the Mets in the December 2012 R.A. Dickey deal. He also faced him in June 2015.

Extra bases

The Mets optioned lefthander Buddy Baumann to Triple-A Las Vegas to activate deGrom from the disabled list. If they want, the Mets can bring Baumann back when Jerry Blevins goes on the paternity list in the coming days. Optioned players normally have to wait 10 days before returning to the majors, but paternity leave (like the DL) creates an exemption.