Mets, Noah Syndergaard reach one-year, $9.7M deal to avoid arbitration

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Atlanta

Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Sept. 29, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
The Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration on Tuesday as the rehabbing righthander agreed to a one-year, $9.7-million contract. The Mets did not announce the agreement, which was first reported by MLB.com.

Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March, will make the same salary he would have made in a full 2020 season. Team president Sandy Alderson recently said he hopes Syndergaard will be able to rejoin the rotation in June.

Syndergaard, 28, went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 2019 and has a career record of 47-30, 3.31 since debuting with the Mets in 2015. He will be a free agent after the 2021 season.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

