The Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration on Tuesday as the rehabbing righthander agreed to a one-year, $9.7-million contract. The Mets did not announce the agreement, which was first reported by MLB.com.

Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March, will make the same salary he would have made in a full 2020 season. Team president Sandy Alderson recently said he hopes Syndergaard will be able to rejoin the rotation in June.

Syndergaard, 28, went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 2019 and has a career record of 47-30, 3.31 since debuting with the Mets in 2015. He will be a free agent after the 2021 season.