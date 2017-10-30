This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 53° Good Evening
Clear 53° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets release Nori Aoki

The veteran outfielder would have been due a raise from the $5.5 million he made last year.

Norichika Aoki of the Mets doubles against the Phillies

Norichika Aoki of the Mets doubles against the Phillies at Citi Field on Sept. 5, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com @MarcCarig
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

After determining he would be non-tendered later this offseason, the Mets on Monday released veteran outfielder Nori Aoki, who is now a free agent and eligible to sign with any of the 29 other teams.

Aoki, 35, hit .284 in 27 games for the Mets after he signed in early September. He played for the Astros and Blue Jays earlier in the season before arriving with the Mets.

Upon his signing, a source said that Aoki asked the Mets to release him well before the December non-tender deadline should they decide to part ways.

Via arbitration, Aoki would have been due a raise from the $5.5 million he made last year, a heavy price tag for a fifth outfielder.

Marc Carig began covering Major League Baseball in 2008 and the Mets for Newsday in 2012.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks dunks against the Nuggets Porzingis’ 38 lead Knicks to third win in row
Red Bulls defender Damien Perrinelle holds off Toronto Red Bulls drop Eastern Conference semifinal opener
Jarrett Jack of the Knicks takes a shot Jack working on sticking with Knicks
Jets quarterback Josh McCown passes against the Falcons McCown not bummed out by 3-game losing streak
Kenny Stills of the Dolphins attempts to make Playing on Thursday night a problem for injured Jets
Giants corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) dances as the DRC, Casillas, Vereen want to stay with Giants