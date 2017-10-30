Mets release Nori Aoki

After determining he would be non-tendered later this offseason, the Mets on Monday released veteran outfielder Nori Aoki, who is now a free agent and eligible to sign with any of the 29 other teams.

Aoki, 35, hit .284 in 27 games for the Mets after he signed in early September. He played for the Astros and Blue Jays earlier in the season before arriving with the Mets.

Upon his signing, a source said that Aoki asked the Mets to release him well before the December non-tender deadline should they decide to part ways.

Via arbitration, Aoki would have been due a raise from the $5.5 million he made last year, a heavy price tag for a fifth outfielder.