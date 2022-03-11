The Mets will host a number of special events during the 2022 season.

April 15: The Mets will unveil their Tom Seaver statue prior to their home opener at Citi Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game has a 1 p.m. start. April 15 is also Jackie Robinson Day and the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball. The Mets and Diamondbacks will honor Robinson by wearing No. 42 on the field.

July 9: The Mets will retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 jersey prior to their game against the Marlins. Hernandez will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the Mets, joining Tom Seaver (41), Mike Piazza (31) and Jerry Koosman (36). The Mets have also retired No. 14 for manager Gil Hodges, No. 37 for manager Casey Stengel and No. 42 across baseball for Jackie Robinson.

Aug. 27: The Mets will host an Old-Timers’ Day for the first time since 1994 prior to their 7:10 p.m. game against the Rockies. Gates open at 4:10 p.m. and the Old-Timers’ Day player introductions will begin at 5 p.m. Frank Thomas, Ron Swoboda, Jon Matlack, Felix Millán, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd and Daniel Murphy are among some of the over 40 players scheduled to attend.