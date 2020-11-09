Longtime Mets executive and Queens resident Omar Minaya, who lost his job last week after Steve Cohen’s purchase of the team became official, issued a goodbye to the Mets on Monday, mentioning many of the characters who shaped the organization’s recent history.

That included the former owners, the current owners, two fellow former general managers and co-workers (Sandy Alderson and Brodie Van Wagenen) and the fans.

"I would like to thank Jeff Wilpon, Saul Katz, and Fred Wilpon for their friendship and the opportunity they have given me to be part of the New York Mets family," Minaya said in a statement. "Fred and I have had a father-son relationship for many years, and I am looking forward for that relationship to continue.

"I want to congratulate Steve Cohen on becoming the owner of this historic franchise. Steve is a friend, and I know that this has been a lifelong dream of his. I am confident that Steve’s passion, competitiveness, and commitment to ecellence will make Mets fans proud."

Minaya has had three stints with the Mets: 1997-2002 (senior assistant GM), 2004-10 (GM) and 2017-20 (special assistant to the GM).

That last gig, in which he oversaw the Mets’ amateur and international scouting, began when Wilpon hired him to assist his successor, Alderson. It ended last week, when Alderson — back as team president under Cohen — wiped out the top of the front-office hierarchy.

"I also would like to congratulate Sandy Alderson on his new position," Minaya said. "I’ve worked with Sandy and competed against him for many years, and I know that he is going to do all he can to bring this franchise a World Series Championship."

Minaya, who turns 62 on Tuesday, was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up in Queens. He signed his letter as "Omar from Queens."

"As a kid who grew up in the shadow of Shea Stadium," he wrote, "it has been an honor to be part of this organization."