Scenes from in and around Citi Field as the Mets begin the 2018 MLB season.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks over the field
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Mets manager Mickey Callaway looks over the field before an Opening Day game against the Cardinals on Thursday.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Franklin II

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Mets fans arrive at Citi Field for the
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Mets fans arrive at Citi Field for the Mets home opener on the morning of March 29, 2018.

Mets fans receive banners as they arrive at
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Mets fans receive banners as they arrive at Citi Field for the Mets home opener on the morning of March 29, 2018.

A rain tarp covers the field prior to
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

A rain tarp covers the field prior to the start of the Mets home opener at Citi Field on the morning of March 29, 2018.

Mets fans take pictures in front of Citi
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Mets fans take pictures in front of Citi Field for the Mets home opener on the morning of March 29, 2018.

Mets fans Joe Cagno takes a selfie with
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Mets fans Joe Cagno takes a selfie with his 9-year-old son Aurelio outside Citi Field before the start of the Mets home opener on the morning of March 29, 2018.

Mets Fan Andy Algarin of Queens outside of
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Mets Fan Andy Algarin of Queens outside of Citi Field for Mets home opener on the morning of March 29, 2018.

Mets fan Oleg Blufshteyn of Staten Island is
Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

Mets fan Oleg Blufshteyn of Staten Island is ready for the Mets home opener at Citi Field on the morning of March 29, 2018.

A vendor sells programs prior to the start
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

A vendor sells programs prior to the start of the Opening Day game between the Mets and the Cardinals at Citi Field on March 29, 2018.

Kevin Plawecki's bats prior to the start of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

Kevin Plawecki's bats prior to the start of the Mets' Opening Day game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on March 29, 2018.

Fans prior to the start of the Opening
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

Fans prior to the start of the Opening Day game between the Mets and Cardinals at Citi Field on March 29, 2018.

Security checks fans prior to the start of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Mike Stobe

Security checks fans prior to the start of the Opening Day game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on March 29, 2018.

Mets fans before opening day on March 29,
Photo Credit: AP / Kathy Willens

Mets fans before opening day on March 29, 2018.

Chris Maloney of Westbury at Citi Field remembers
Photo Credit: Laura Albanese

Chris Maloney of Westbury at Citi Field remembers Rusty Staub on Opening Day, March 29, 2018, hours after the former Met died.

