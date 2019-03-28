Opening Day: Mets vs. Nationals

TODAY'S PAPER
The Mets meet the Washington Nationals on Opening Day for the 2019 season on Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington. 

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick McDermott

Manager Mickey Callaway #36 of the Mets and Manager Dave Martinez #4 of the Washington Nationals shake hands during player introductions on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. 

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick McDermott

A general view as members of the Mets and Washington Nationals line the baselines as they listen to the playing of the national anthem on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Mets' Robinson Cano celebrates his home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Washington.

Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the first inning against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Washington. 

Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Teddy, one of the racing presidents, greets fans at the gates before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Washington. 

Photo Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (R) hits a solo home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer as Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes (L) and umpire Bill Miller (C) look on in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 28 March 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick McDermott

Jacob deGrom #48 of the Mets pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. 

