Patrick Mazeika got his first major league RBI. It was maybe 10 feet, and caused a delirious, shirtless celebration at second base.

The rookie, who was called up on May 5, hit a soft fielder's choice in front of the plate with the bases loaded as the Mets defeated the Diamondbacks, 5-4 at Citi Field.

With Pete Alonso as the gift runner at second, Stefan Crichton intentionally walked Dom Smith to start the bottom of the 10th. Alonso tagged up on Kevin Pillar’s fly ball to put runners at the corners and then Crichton intentionally walked Jonathan Villar to load the bases. That brought up Mazeika, who worked the count to 2-and-2 before hitting the dribbler, driving in a sliding Alonso from third, and getting mobbed on the basepaths.

But the Mets had their dramatics on the field, and potentially off it, too.

Before that, appeared to be a scuffle in the Mets dugout in the seventh. After some sort of commotion, Michael Conforto and Dom Smith ran into the tunnel with the apparent intention of breaking something up. After, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil were seen exiting the tunnel area, though the Mets did not immediately confirm what happened.

Lindor insisted there was no skirmish between him and McNeil, just a debate on whether the large creature they saw in the tunnel was a rat or a racoon. This was despite the fact that, the half inning prior, there appeared to be a miscommunication on the field between the duo that led to an infield hit.

"I can bring him out and probably give him a kiss on the cheek," he said of McNeil. "We’re good."

After, Lindor put on a different type of display – tying the game at 4 in the bottom of the inning.

With Tomas Nido at first, Lindor punished Caleb Smith’s 81-mph changeup just high over the top the zone, blasting it to left for his second homer of the year and his first at Citi Field. It was the sixth time he had reached base in 10 plate appearances – a sign, perhaps, that he’s breaking out of his early-season slump. The Mets' bullpen, meanwhile, shone again: allowing just one run in 8 1/3 innings, stranding 13 Diamondbacks on base.

It was a bounce back necessitated by David Peterson’s complete meltdown early in the game – one the Diamondbacks capitalized on by mostly keeping their bats on their shoulders. Pavin Smith poked a one-out single to the hole in right and, with two outs, Josh Rojas blooped another single in front of a diving Michael Conforto, who trapped the ball. David Peterson walked the opposing pitcher, Zac Gallen, and then hit Tim Locastro on the first pitch of the at bat to drive home the first run of the game. Peterson’s 3-and-2 sinker in the dirt walked home another run, and then, for good measure, he walked Christian Walker to give the Diamondbacks the 3-0 lead.

He threw 55 pitches in 1 2/3 innings before being relieved by Robert Gsellman. The Mets finally got out of the inning after an athletic play by James McCann, who dove to get a foul ball right before the backstop.

Peterson’s short outing isn’t great news for the Mets this weekend, since they’re likely to pitch Joey Lucchesi, who’s only pitched up to three innings in any appearance this year. Jacob deGrom will pitch Sunday if he’s recovered from his right lat inflammation, but there’s no certainty that will happen, and there will be the question of whether he’ll be able to give the Mets his usual length.

The Diamondbacks continued to pester the Mets in the third, though, though not to the same extent. The loaded the bases with one out when Gallen looked to single through the hole – until Francisco Lindor got there, at least. Lindor made the diving stop, made the glove flip to McNeil at second and the Mets nearly got away with the inning-ending double play before Gallen beat the throw. Asdrubal Cabrera scored on the play as the Diamondbacks went up 4-0.

The Mets finally got one back in the third, when Lindor hit an infield single that was thrown away by the third baseman to land at second, and Conforto drove him in with a line drive single.

They didn’t score again until the sixth, when Pete Alonso led off the inning with a single, moved over to second on a groundout and came home on Lindor’s two-out single.

Tommy Hunter pitched two scoreless innings in his Mets debut.