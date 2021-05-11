Patrick Mazeika did it again.

For the second time in a week, his walk-off fielder’s choice ground ball lifted the Mets to a win, this time over the Orioles, 3-2.

The Mets have won six consecutive games, the longest active winning streak in the majors.

Mazeika, called up last week, has had four plate appearances. Three have driven in a run. Two have ended the game in walk-off fashion. None have resulted in a hit.

The Mets’ ninth-inning rally started with back-to-back singles from Kevin Pillar and Jonathan Villar. Dominic Smith tied the game with a one-run single to right-center. That brought Mazeika, the final position player available for the Mets (17-13), to the plate. His grounder to first was enough to allow Villar to score.

The late dramatics allowed Marcus Stroman to avoid getting tagged with a tough-luck loss after allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A pitchers’ duel between Stroman and Baltimore lefthander John Means — who shut out each other’s team through six innings — ended suddenly during a sequence in the seventh inning.

Baltimore (16-20) had back-to-back hard-hit singles from Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco to open the inning. After Rio Ruiz’s sacrifice bunt, the Mets opted to walk Pedro Severino, loading the bases and forcing the Orioles to use a pinch hitter in place of Means.

That is when manager Luis Rojas, after letting Stroman have his say on the mound, pulled Stroman, who appeared to be unhappy. Lefthander Aaron Loup gave up a sacrifice fly to Pat Valaika, scoring the first run of the night.

After being removed, Stroman paced, yelled and at least once kicked a wall in the dugout. After Loup got the last out, Stroman was the first to greet Loup and catcher James McCann as they came off the field.

The final line for Stroman, who worked at least six innings for the first time in four starts: 6 1/3 innings, four hits, one earned run, two walks, five strikeouts.

Through seven starts, Stroman has a 2.01 ERA, good for sixth in the National League. His 1.02 WHIP is 18th.

For most of the game, Stroman and Means traded zeroes.

Stroman had a stretch in which he retired 18 of 20 batters. Means scattered six hits in six shutout innings, and he probably would have pitched longer if the Orioles didn’t use a pinch hitter in the key seventh-inning spot.

Both worked around trouble in the first inning. Cedric Mullins singled and Austin Hays reached on third baseman Jonathan Villar’s fielding error to put runners on the corners with nobody out against Stroman. He helped the Mets get out of that jam himself when he fielded Trey Mancini’s ground ball back to the mound and threw it to catch Mullins in a rundown.

The Mets got a single from Jeff McNeil, their first batter of the game, to end any chance of infamy. In his previous start, Means threw a no-hitter against the Mariners.

The Mets, already short on depth, had two position players depart early.

McNeil exited in the fourth inning due to what the Mets called "body cramps." Moments prior, he pulled up short of second base as he tried to stretch his single into a double.

Albert Almora Jr. left in the eighth after slamming into the centerfield wall in pursuit of Austin Hays’ leadoff triple. All all-out sprint turned into a jump as Almora caught the ball, but his impact with the wall jarred it loose. He remained on the ground for a few minutes before leaving under his own power.

Almora had received a rare start, with Smith out of the lineup against the lefthanded starter.