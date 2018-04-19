ATLANTA — A career reliever and minor-league closer, Paul Sewald has been trying out a new role for the Mets: de facto long man.

Sewald already has thrown more than 40 pitches in three outings (out of his four), matching his total from 2017. Two of those appearances, including Wednesday’s, when he held down the Nationals long enough for the Mets to rally, have lasted three innings, something he did only three times last year.

“The thing that has impressed us the most is you know exactly what you’re going to get. He’s going to go out there, throw strikes, get ahead,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “He’s getting the job done, so it’s been really impressive to see him attack hitters the way he has.”

Sewald isn’t the designated long man — he said Callaway hasn’t straight up told him that — but the way the season’s opening weeks have developed, it has turned out that way.

And it seems to be working out. Sewald has allowed two runs in 8 1⁄3 innings (2.16 ERA) and has a 0.60 WHIP.

Sewald said he enters the game with a short reliever’s mindset, which sometimes leads to a degree of effectiveness that lends itself to extended outings.

“I’m not really worried about how long I am going to go,” Sewald said. “Whereas starters are trying to make sure they’re going as long as they can, I’m out there for it might be one batter, it might be 10. I’m just going out there and giving it everything I have and trying to get the first guy. I’ll worry about the second guy when I get to the second guy.”

Catching on

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About a week into the Jose Lobaton-Tomas Nido era, Callaway said the pitchers and catchers “haven’t missed a beat” but hinted that the Mets are keeping their options open.

Callaway noted that Lobaton has been playing more than he did as a backup in previous years.

“We’re going to lean on him a little bit to play more than he has in the past,” he said. “As time goes on, we’ll see how they hold up.”