CINCINNATI — The Mets’ conflicting realities were plain for all to see Friday in an 8-1 win over the Reds.

In the happy reality, they continued to witness two of the best individual seasons in franchise history. Jacob deGrom, a strong contender for what would be his second straight NL Cy Young Award, struck out nine in seven shutout innings to improve his chances. And Pete Alonso, the surefire NL Rookie of the Year favorite, hit his 50th home run.

In the less happy reality, the Mets remained long shots to make the playoffs and thus are at risk of wasting those remarkable seasons. To begin the day, they were were 3 1/2 games behind the Brewers, who get to face the lowly Pirates all weekend, for the last National League wild-card spot. The Mets have nine games left.

Alonso’s blast was a no-doubter to center in the eighth inning off Reds reliever Sal Romano. He is the second rookie in major-league history to reach the 50-homer mark and is two away from tying the rookie record (52, Aaron Judge, 2017).

DeGrom, meanwhile, continued his dominant second half. He wasn’t perfect — allowing four hits (no walks) and three steals — but lasted seven innings for the seventh start in a row.

That lowered deGrom’s ERA to 2.51. He is second in the NL in that category behind the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu (2.35 ERA), the Cy Young favorite for much of the season, but has closed most of the gap. Don’t forget that deGrom’s ERA peaked at 4.85 at the end of April and was 3.27 at the All-Star break.

DeGrom leads Ryu in a bunch of other statistics, including strikeouts (by 100), innings pitched (by 28 1/3) and by 0.04 WHIP. DeGrom has one game remaining — unless the Mets start him on short rest in the season finale Sept. 29, a possibility if the Mets are still alive in the wild-card race, Callaway said.

Largely absent from the deGrom/Cy Young conversation this year: a debate about pitcher wins.

Last year, when deGrom was the obvious favorite, there was a lot of hubbub about his record. If he didn’t have a bunch of wins, could he really be the best? What about if he had single-digit wins or a losing record? Then came a near-unanimous vote that awarded deGrom — and his 10-9 mark — his first Cy Young. He set a record for fewest wins by a starter Cy Young winner.

This year, deGrom, whose team is 27-36 in games he starts the past two seasons, is 10-8. But that is not accompanied by record-related talk of his worthiness.

“Obviously, he set the example last year,” manager Mickey Callaway said Friday afternoon. “It’s something that has been devalued more and more as we’ve changed the game a little bit and the thinking of the game. There’s no denying what he’s done personally. It’s been outstanding again and Cy Young-worthy.”

In support of deGrom on Friday, the Mets got to Reds righthander Luis Castillo for three runs in seven innings. Castillo spent most of the night matching his Mets counterpart inning for inning, striking out seven and allowing just three walks and three hits.

But two of those hits were homers: a solo shot by Jeff McNeil in the sixth and a two-run blast by Amed Rosario in the seventh. The latter came after J.D. Davis worked a two-out walk.

After Alonso’s homer made it a five-run lead for the Mets, Callaway pulled deGrom at 96 pitches. After Brad Brach and Luis Avilan opened the eighth by each allowing a runner to reach base, Edwin Diaz entered to get a big out, striking out Eugenio Suarez (48 homers) to end the inning.