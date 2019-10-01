Pete Alonso, the Mets' rookie first baseman, donated his 9/11 tribute cleats that he and his teammates wore on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks to the 9-11 museum on Oct. 1, 2019.

9/11 Memorial & Museum President Alice M. Greenwald, left, smiles as Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, right, holds his 9/11 tribute cleats after donating to the museum on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Alonso wore the cleats during a game on the 18th anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, right, hands a baseball bat to 9/11 Memorial & Museum President Alice M. Greenwald, left, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.