Mets' Pete Alonso describes near-death car accident on his way to spring training

Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates after driving

Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates after driving in a run with a triple in the third inning against the Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday in Washington. Credit: Getty Images/Greg Fiume

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com


PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Pete Alonso is OK after suffering a near-death experience Sunday when a driver ran a red light and rammed into him, causing his car to flip over three times, he said Monday.

The crash happened in Tampa, Alonso’s hometown, at the start of his drive across the state to Mets spring training. He was the only person in the car — his wife, Haley, trailed behind him in another car with their dogs — and was not seriously injured.

"I'm thankful to be alive," said Alonso, who seemed visibly shaken by the crash a day later. "I'm really thankful that I'm healthy, very thankful to be here. Anything can happen at any given moment. I'm just really, really blessed to be here.

"One [moment] I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and next thing I know I’m kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped-over car. Just really blessed to be here. Thankful nothing is wrong. Also thank you Ford for having great engineering."

Alonso did some light baseball work Monday and said he will fully participate in the Mets' workout Tuesday.

