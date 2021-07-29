Pete Alonso went Thursday where almost no man has gone before: the leftfield third deck at Citi Field.

He hit a titanic home run an estimated 453 feet off Atlanta’s Drew Smyly in the fifth inning of the Mets’ 6-3 loss. That registered as his longest long ball out of 23 this year and the eighth-longest of his career.

"This kid does a lot of impressive things with his power," manager Luis Rojas said. "But that was really impressive."

Alonso’s blast was perhaps only the third one to land up there in the 13-season history of Citi Field.

When Yoenis Cespedes did so on June 30, 2016, he was believed to be the first. Aaron Judge did it, too, on Aug. 16, 2017.

And now Alonso, who came close as a rookie in 2019. But that shot went off the facing of the third deck.

Alonso has been on a tear since the All-Star break, slashing .321/.387/.679 with six homers in 14 games.

"My tempo and my timing is great right now," he said. "I’ve been nice, free and easy at the dish."

Daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) took another step forward Thursday with his second bullpen session, this one longer (36 pitches) and a bit more intense.

Rojas said the Mets hadn’t decided on deGrom’s next step or when they expect him to return.

Alter ego

Marvel turned Alonso into a superhero — Polar Bear, obviously — for comic-book and bobblehead giveaways next month.

What are his superhero traits?

"I guess my strength," he said. "And killing people with kindness."

The comic books are for the first 15,000 fans on Aug. 12 (a Thursday noon game against the Nationals) and the bobbleheads will go to the first 25,000 fans on Aug. 13 (a Friday night game against the Dodgers).

Extra bases

Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup for a fifth time in eight games as the Mets continue to manage his left leg issue, Rojas said . . . Jose Martinez (torn meniscus in his left knee) has resumed baseball activities in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and might return in September . . . In tossing a scoreless ninth inning against Atlanta in his major-league debut, Akeem Bostick became the 56th player used by the Mets this year, matching the franchise record set in 2018. Carlos Carrasco is set to be the record-breaker when he gets the start against the Reds on Friday night.