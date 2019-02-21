PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets’ foremost slugging prospect, on the cusp of making it to the big leagues, decided this week to take his identity into his own hands, to tell the world who he really is.

The man formerly known as Peter Alonso is now . . . Pete Alonso, which is how most everybody in his life already knows him. He communicated his preference through the Mets’ public relations staff.

As for Alonso trying to win the first-base job, manager Mickey Callaway said he has been impressed in these early days of spring training with Alonso’s defensive abilities — and improvements.

“To be the defender that he is today from what I’ve seen in drills is amazing compared to what I heard a year ago at this time,” Callaway said. “He looks great. His footwork is unbelievable, his ability to throw the ball on target has been really uncanny. He can throw from all different angles, which is not easy to do sometimes for a bigger guy. He’s got great body control. He’s done a great job.”

Alonso is competing against Dominic Smith, Todd Frazier and J.D. Davis. Defense has long been considered Alonso’s weakness — and it still pales in comparison to his immense power at the plate — but he has been working at it, regularly taking extra ground balls with the help of infield coach Gary DiSarcina and infield coordinator Tim Teufel in recent days.

“He’s going to work,” Callaway said. “He has the skills and athletic ability to be a very, very good defender at first.”

Notes & quotes: Jed Lowrie had an MRI on his left knee Thursday in New York, but as of early afternoon the Mets didn’t have results yet, Callaway said . . .Although most of Jeff McNeil’s reps this spring are coming in the outfield, he isn’t abandoning his infield roots completely. He spent a few minutes working at second with DiSarcina after the Mets’ practice, “just to keep him connected,” DiSarcina said . . . Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman will only be relievers this spring, Callaway said. They will not stretch out as starters. This long appeared to be the case, but Callaway’s comments were the first time the Mets acknowledged it publicly . . . ——WFAN’s Mike Francesa took in the Mets’ workout Thursday with his family.