The Mets’ Pete Alonso seems a certainty these days to be named the National League Rookie of the Year. San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. may have something to say about that before the season’s over.

Alonso brought 33 homers and 75 RBIs into Tuesday night’s game against the Padres at Citi Field – far and away the highest numbers among rookies. He has commanded a spotlight in New York and captured a national audience by winning the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game.

Tatis was hitting .324 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in 64 games compared to Alonso’s 98 games. Tatis missed 34 games with a hamstring strain and returned June 6.

“I think he already deserves it, but the season’s not over,” said Tatis, the 20-year-old son of the former Met. “So I’ll keep pushing, and whoever is best is going to win. But he has done a great job. He’s a great player. He’s a great hitter. He has shown a lot.”

Atlanta righthander Mike Soroka (10-2, 2.46 ERA) also has a real shot at the award.

Since Tatis returned from the injury, his numbers against Alonso’s compare well – maybe even favorably. Alonso has slashed .264/.385/.607 with 13 homers and 30 RBIs in 37 games since June 6. Tatis has slashed .340/.407/.626 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs.

Asked if he could envision his shortstop coming on to win the award, Padres manager Andy Green said, “I can’t see why not. He’s as impactful as anybody in the game right now. I don’t know where that ends up, but if his name is not considered, some people are missing some things.”

Mets manager Mickey Callaway described Tatis as “young and talented” and said, “If you make a [pitching] mistake, he’s going to hurt you." However, Callaway answered a question comparing the two by saying “Pete!”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Pete is first in everything,” he said. “I get to see Pete every day. It’s not just the numbers he is putting up, it’s the intangibles that he brings to our team and leadership at a very young age. I think the numbers in the end speak for themselves, and Pete is dominant in every way.”

Tatis was acquired from the White Sox in the James Shields trade in 2017 and rocketed up through the system to win the starting shortstop job this season.

“We knew his power was real, we knew he’d defend the field and he’d impact the game on the basepaths,” Green said. “He’s been really good in every capacity. He’s probably exceeded some expectations and in other ways met them."

Tatis was sidelined by the hamstring injury when the Mets played a May series in San Diego. Tatis said that during it he introduced himself to Alonso. “I said hi to him and we talked a little bit,” Tatis said. “I said to him, ‘Keep pushing,’ and he said, ‘Let’s have a nice ride.’ ”

That it has been, for both of them.