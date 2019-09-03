TODAY'S PAPER
Mets, Pete Alonso announce unique game-used memorabilia deal

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets acknowledges

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets acknowledges a curtain call after his fourth-inning home run against the Cubs at Citi Field on Aug. 27, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Neil Best
The Mets announced on Tuesday a game-used merchandise agreement with their star rookie first baseman, Pete Alonso.

The deal is said to be the first of its kind in Major League Baseball, in which a team and one of its players partner for exclusive, autographed game-used items.

The Alonso items, including balls, bats and batting gloves, will be available through Amazin' Memorabilia, both at mets.com/gameused and at Citi Field's Amazin' Memorabilia Shop.

The Mets will donate net proceeds of all items on Amazin' Memorabilia to the Mets Foundation.

