The Mets announced on Tuesday a game-used merchandise agreement with their star rookie first baseman, Pete Alonso.

The deal is said to be the first of its kind in Major League Baseball, in which a team and one of its players partner for exclusive, autographed game-used items.

The Alonso items, including balls, bats and batting gloves, will be available through Amazin' Memorabilia, both at mets.com/gameused and at Citi Field's Amazin' Memorabilia Shop.

The Mets will donate net proceeds of all items on Amazin' Memorabilia to the Mets Foundation.