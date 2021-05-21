MIAMI — The Mets’ injury situation somehow got worse Friday, with first baseman Pete Alonso (right hand sprain) and reliever Tommy Hunter (lower back pain) making it 16 players officially sidelined by physical problems.

"It’s a crazy thing happening to us," manager Luis Rojas said.

The addition of Alonso makes it five of eight starting position players on the injured list. An MRI revealed "nothing major, we’re saying right now," according to Rojas, and Alonso was clear about his return target: May 29 for the Mets’ Saturday date with Atlanta after spending the minimum 10 days away.

"That’s my goal, that’s my hope, but also I have to listen to my body," Alonso said.

In the meantime, the Mets will have third baseman J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) play some first base during his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. Rojas said the Mets expect him back "potentially next week."

Rojas and Alonso said Alonso’s issue began May 5 when he was hit on the right hand — the palm, Rojas specified — by a pitch in St. Louis. Six days later, Alonso took a spill hopping over the dugout rail after Patrick Mazeika’s walk-off grounder.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alonso said the latter was "not at all" a factor in his wrist discomfort, adding that he "landed right on my butt." The video appears to show Alonso initially landing on his right wrist.

"Nothing there," he said.

Either way, Alonso had been hitting like something less than his regular self for a couple of weeks. He woke up May 6 batting .281 with a .369 OBP and .517 slugging percentage. In 11 games since, those numbers are .132, .261 and .237. That stretch includes just one home run and one double.

Throughout, he was dealing with the wrist pain, getting regular treatment and trying to play through it. He eventually realized that he could do that for only so long.

"I just haven’t felt normal," he said. "I’m at the point right now where] if I want this thing to completely go away, get better, I’m going to need to give it some rest. I have to listen to my body.

"I’ve been grinding, I’ve been doing the best I can out there. And I’m at the point also where it’s like, if I keep continuously going out there with just a version of myself, not normal, then it doesn’t help the team. It’s not going to help the team in the long run and also it’s not going to help my body in the long run. That taking the time to rest, it’s going to be huge."

Rojas added, "He was grinding through it to get in there."

The fact that so many other key Mets were injured — including Davis and Brandon Nimmo, then Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil — was a factor in trying to deal with it, Alonso said.

"I’ve played with a lot of injuries before. I’ve played banged up. I’ve been able to fight through it before," he said. "I just love being out there so much, but also at the same time, it is tough with how many guys are down. It really is tough. We had a ton of guys down when I did initially get hurt. There’s a lot of what-ifs."

Alonso plans to stay as active and ready as possible while he can’t play. That includes "good, quality lifts" in the weight room, he said, studying pitchers, doing defensive work and even taking swings using just his left hand.

"I still want to get my work in and still go about this like I’m still playing," he said. "I’m going to keep my body and my mind fresh for when I’m good."