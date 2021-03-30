Mets to bring back black jerseys for select Friday home games

The day after owner Steve Cohen promised the return of the Mets’ black jerseys, Pete Alonso -- perhaps the throwback uniform’s biggest champion -- took the news a step further by saying the team would wear them on selected Friday nights at Citi Field.

When first asked about the uniforms, which the team wore regularly from 1998-2012, an excited Alonso couldn’t keep his language G-rated on the Zoom call, slipping in a NSFW word into his LGM motto. Then Alonso mentioned the Friday schedule, something he suggested during the winter.

"Everybody is fired up," Alonso said of the clubhouse reaction. "And I hope the Mets fans are fired up too because it's gonna be special. I'm excited for the Friday night blacks. It's gonna be a party on Friday night and it’s gonna be fun ... Mark it in your calendars."

Mets set rotation

While there was no mystery to Jacob deGrom getting Thursday’s Opening Night start in D.C., and Marcus Stroman following him Saturday, manager Luis Rojas didn’t reveal the test of the Mets’ rotation until the team showed up for Tuesday’s workout at Nationals Park. As it turns out, David Peterson will start Sunday’s series finale against the Nats, with Taijaun Walker getting Monday’s opener in Philadelphia.

Next, deGrom will return on his regular scheduled fifth day -- the middle game against the Phillies -- with either Joey Lucchesi or an opener finishing up Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. That schedule also sets up Stroman, the former Patchogue-Medford star who didn’t pitch at all last season after opting out for COVID-19, to take the mound for the April 8 Citi Field opener against the Marlins.

With the Mets’ upgraded roster, deGrom was asked Tuesday if this team might give him his best shot at a 20-win season. His most victories in a single season is 15 in 2017. For his back-to-back Cy Youngs, in 2018-19, deGrom won 10 and 11, respectively.

"The most important thing is that the team wins," deGrom said. "My goal is to go out there and try to put up zeros, and if I'm not able to do that, keep us in a ball game and give us a chance to win. So the main thing I look at is team wins. That's what gets you to the playoffs and ultimately gets you to what we're going for -- the World Series -- is winning the game. Whether that win is credited to me or not, the goal is to keep us in the game, But definitely a goal is to get more wins. You strive for things and 20 games is definitely a goal."