Not even Jacob deGrom could escape the black hole of the Mets defensive woes.

DeGrom’s stranglehold on the Miami Marlins was finally undone in the sixth inning of Monday's 5-3 Mets loss at Citi Field.

The four-run Marlins sixth was keyed, in part, by Pete Alonso's error. After Garrett Cooper’s leadoff home run cut the Mets lead to 2-1, Matt Joyce reached base on a grounder that ate up Alonso behind the first-base bag. After steeling second base, Joyce scored the tying run on Lewin Diaz’s double to deep centerfield. RBIs from Miguel Rojas (single) and Jorge Alfaro (double) followed to give the Marlins a 4-2 lead and flipped the script from deGrom dominance to another chapter in the Mets book of what could-have-been.

Robinson Cano’s solo home run in the sixth cut the Marlins lead to 4-3, but Brian Anderson’s homer off Brad Brch in the eighth gave Miami a 5-3 lead.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Mets (15-19).

DeGrom (2-1) allowed four runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings. He struck out nine, and walked two Marlins starter Trevor Rogers allowed two runs and five hits in five innings.

The game was a makeup from last Thursday’s series finale , when the two teams walked off the field to protest against police shooting and racial injustice. The Marlins were the most brief of house guests in Flushing. They played the Rays in Miami Sunday, flew up to New York, and will head right back home to play the Blue Jays Tuesday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeGrom was the first major league pitcher to make four consecutive starts against the same team since the summer of 1929, when the New York Giants’ Freddie Fitzsimmons did so against the Cincinnati Reds. DeGrom last faced a non-Marlin on Aug. 3, when he threw six strong innings and earned the win against the Braves.

Until things unraveled in the sixth, deGrom looked better than even.

The righthander, who has been historically unhittable in day games, retired the first eight Marlins batters. Lewis Brinson reached on an infield single and stole second base with two outs in the third but, after walking Corey Dickerson, deGrom struck out Cooper to end the inning.

The Mets scored two runs in their half of the third. Jeff McNeil’s double drove in Amed Rosario to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Dom Smith’s sacrifice fly to deep right field drove in Brandon Nimmo to put the Mets ahead 2-0.

DeGrom walked around a leadoff base hit to keep the Marlins off the scoreboard in the fifth, striking out Alfaro and getting flyouts from Brinson and Dickerson to end the inning.