For the Mets this year, awards season is a busy season.

They have two finalists, announced Monday night, for baseball’s four biggest accolades: Jacob deGrom, who is up for what would be a second consecutive NL Cy Young Award, and Pete Alonso, who is the runaway favorite for NL Rookie of the Year.

Winners will be announced next week, with Rookie of the Year unveiled Monday and Cy Young on Wednesday. (Tuesday is Manager of the Year, Thursday is MVP.)

DeGrom’s competition: Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Dodgers and Max Scherzer of the Nationals.

After a slow start to 2019, deGrom posted a 1.44 ERA in the second half to inject himself into the Cy Young race. He finished with a 2.43 ERA (second in the majors behind Ryu’s 2.32) and 0.97 WHIP (tied with the Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty for first in the NL). He also struck out 255 batters, more than Ryu (163) and Scherzer (243, with a 2.92 ERA).

Another win for deGrom would be the seventh Cy Young in franchise history. Tom Seaver won three, and Dwight Gooden and R.A. Dickey each won one.

Alonso’s fellow finalists are the Braves’ Mike Soroka and the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. After leading the majors with 53 homers — the most in a rookie season in big-league history — compiling 120 RBIs and slashing .260/.358/.583, Alonso is a virtual lock to win. The greater question is whether he will be the unanimous choice.

Alonso is poised to be the sixth Mets player to win Rookie of the Year, following deGrom (2014), Gooden (1984), Darryl Strawberry (1983), Jon Matlack (1972) and Seaver (1967).

These awards are voted on by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Voting was completed before the start of the postseason.