ATLANTA — It had been a whopping six days since Pete Alonso most recently homered, and the offensive production hasn’t come at the same prolific rate in the second half, so in the Mets’ 10-8 win against the Braves on Thursday night he reminded the world: He is very good at hitting the ball very hard and very far.

Alonso went 5-for-5 with six RBIs, a home run and a walk, highlighting a huge night at the plate for the Mets (62-59), who ended a three-game losing streak and avoided getting swept by first-place Atlanta (72-51). The Mets are two games back of a National League wild-card spot.

Amed Rosario, who finished a homer shy of the cycle, collected a career-high five hits. It was the first time in Mets history they had multiple players with five hits each.

“That’s nuts. That’s crazy,” said Alonso, who deflected credit. “From first pitch of the game, [Rosario] set the tone today. If he doesn’t get five hits, I don’t know if we are as productive all the way through the lineup.”

Said Rosario through an interpreter: “My confidence has been at an all-time high.”

Wilson Ramos went 4-for-6, Juan Lagares 3-for-5. The team totaled a season-high 23 hits, including at least one from every starter, including righthander Marcus Stroman.

The star, though, was Alonso. He kick-started the night with a three-run homer in the first, a 451-foot, 111-mph rocket into the elevated centerfield pond at SunTrust Park — virtually the same spot he plunked one to in April.

It was Alonso’s 39th long ball of the year, tying the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (2017) for the National League rookie record.

“I don’t stand alone,” said Alonso, who after the game had the soaked ball in a plastic bag for safekeeping. “So hopefully I keep on going and keep pushing forward. Hopefully I can stand alone in that category.”

Alonso also is tied for second in the majors behind Bellinger, who hit his 40th on Thursday.

Among the looming milestones: Alonso is two homers shy of the Mets’ single-season high, 41, set by Todd Hundley in 1996 and tied by Carlos Beltran in 2006. The first baseman has 40 games left this season.

“Great people are rarely satisfied with what’s going on,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “No matter how many records they break, they want more. I think Pete is that kind of guy.”

The Mets crushed Braves righthander Julio Teheran, who recorded four outs and allowed six runs. In the second, the Mets scored on Rosario’s triple, Michael Conforto’s bases-loaded walk and Ramos’ single. Historically good against the Mets, Teheran has a 14.55 ERA in his past three starts against them.

That all made a victor out of Stroman, who wasn’t particularly effective but picked up his first win in three starts with the Mets. He allowed three runs (two earned), four hits and four walks in 5 1⁄3 innings.

Stroman also had an infield single to start a three-run rally in the second. In a quirk to Stroman’s career, all three of his starts against the Braves have come in Atlanta against Teheran. He is 3-for-6 with a homer against Teheran and 1-for-16 against everybody else.

The Braves made it close with a run in the eighth and four in the ninth against Drew Gagnon. Edwin Diaz, asked for just one out, walked Brian McCann on four pitches before striking out Ender Inciarte to end it.

“Gagnon did a great job,” Callaway said. “He saved us probably two innings or a couple guys from our bullpen that are going to be fresh for tomorrow. That’s what you want him to do. Diaz came in, nailed it down and got the save.”