Alonso breaks rookie home run record with 53rd blast

Pete Alonso hit his 53rd home run of the season to break the rookie home run record in the third inning of the Mets game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019. 

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits his 53rd
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso hits his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie home run record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso follows through on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso hits his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie home run record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso follows through on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso hits his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie home run record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches the flight
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso watches the flight of his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso watches the flight
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso watches the flight of his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hit
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso rounds the bases
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso rounds the bases after he hits his 53rd home run of the single season to break the rookie record at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts in front
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Francisco Cervelli after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is congratulated by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is congratulated by Robinson Cano after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is embraced by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is embraced by Robinson Cano after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is embraced by
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is embraced by J.D. Davis after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) is greeted
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted by his teammates after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, is greeted
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted by his teammates after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to fans
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to fans after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to fans after he
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to fans after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to fans
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso reacts to fans after he scores on his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after he hit his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after he hit his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after he hit his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso is greeted in the dugout after he hit his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso gestures to fans
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso gestures to fans after he hit his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso gestures to fans
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso gestures to fans after he hit his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso waves his cap
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Pete Alonso waves his cap to fans after he hit his record-breaking 53rd home run of the season on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.

