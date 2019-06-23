That makes 27 for Pete Alonso.

In the top of the fourth inning Sunday, game-watchers heard a familiar crack and looked up to see a ball soaring high into the stands overlooking centerfield at Wrigley Field. The rookie circled the bases, reaching home plate to make history. There you have it – 27.

The @Mets rookie HR record belongs to @Pete_Alonso20.



Alonso broke the Mets' rookie home run record in the club's matchup with the Cubs just one day after tying Darryl Strawberry's longstanding mark.

Strawberry hit 26 home runs in 1983, setting the Mets’ rookie record for an entire season. Alonso broke it with more than three months left to play in 2019.