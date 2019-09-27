Pete Alonso hit his 52nd home run of the season in the Mets' game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday Sept. 27, 2019. The home run ties Aaron Judge's rookie home run record.

Pete Alonso of the Mets connects on his first inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday, Sep. 27, 2019.

Pete Alonso of the Mets follows through on his first inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday, Sep. 27, 2019.

Pete Alonso of the Mets runs the bases on his first inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday, Sep. 27, 2019.

Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates his first inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday, Sep. 27, 2019.

Pete Alonso of the Mets celebrates a run in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday, Sep. 27, 2019.

Pete Alonso of the Mets salutes the crowd after his first inning home run against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Friday, Sep. 27, 2019.

