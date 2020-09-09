If the Mets make anything of this season — if they turn their losing record into a playoff bid over the next two-plus weeks — remember the top of the sixth inning of their 7-6 win against the Orioles on Wednesday.

Bases loaded, two outs. Justin Wilson, the third pitcher of the inning, in to face Rio Ruiz. The Mets already down by one. A 1-and-0 sinker swatted at 99 mph to rightfield. Michael Conforto running toward the wall, leaping, making the over-the-shoulder catch, bobbling the ball, re-securing the catch and stopping himself a step shy of the wall.

Conforto jogged to the dugout with a smile, as if he surprised himself. Wilson walked off the mound with his arms raised to the sky. Dominic Smith stood near first base, waiting for Conforto to arrive, and watched the video board for a replay.

The catch from Conforto saved three runs and, ultimately, the game. The Mets (20-24) tied it on Andres Gimenez’s homer in the bottom of the inning and went ahead on Pete Alonso’s team-high 11th blast in the eighth, completing a big comeback win. Baltimore led, 5-1, in the fourth inning before the Mets started chipping away.

Edwin Diaz worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to pick up his third save of the year.

Rick Porcello’s final line spoke for itself: four innings, 10 hits, five runs (all earned). It could have been uglier, too, if not for the four runners Baltimore stranded and his perfect fourth inning.

His ERA is up to 6.07, worse than his 5.52 mark from last year, when he ranked last among qualified pitchers and was rewarded by Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen with a one-year, $10 million contract.

It got unseemly fast for Porcello. Four of the first five Orioles hitters singled, including Renato Nunez, DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle on three consecutive pitches. Baltimore scored thrice more in the third, including two on a double from Ruiz.

Jacob deGrom has a 1.69 ERA, best in the National League. The rest of the Mets’ starters combine for a 6.47 ERA. Put another way, non-deGrom starters allow runs at nearly four times the rate deGrom does.

The Mets treated Orioles righthander Jorge Lopez similarly, reaching him for five runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Jeff McNeil accounted for three of those runs, with a second-inning single and fourth-inning two-run homer. He has gone deep in four consecutive games after collecting zero long balls in his first 33 games of 2020.

Chasen Shreve allowed a solo shot to Stewart in the sixth. That snapped a 10 1/3-inning scoreless streak for Shreve (2.25 ERA).

Notes: Robert Gsellman’s season is over due to a broken rib suffered during his 74-pitch relief outing Tuesday. The Mets called up righthander Drew Smith on Wednesday to replace him. “I was actually really, really surprised. Because it’s a rare injury,” manager Luis Rojas said. “He was very emotional about it. It’s just a tough one.” . . . Is Jed Lowrie (left knee injury) doing any sort of baseball activities? “I don't know what he's doing,” Rojas said . . . Rojas said lefthander Steven Matz (left shoulder bursitis) and righthander Dellin Betances (tight right lat) are expected back “soon,” though their specific timelines are “uncertain.” Matz threw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday.