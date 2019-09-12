TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Pete Alonso shaves mustache in middle of Mets rout of Diamondbacks

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets looks on during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

Pete Alonso is superstitious and — wait for it — super-‘stache-ious.

Unhappy with his recent performance at the plate, the Mets’ star rookie decided Thursday to shave his mustache — in the middle of the Mets’ 11-1 win against the Diamondbacks.

After his third at-bat, when he was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, Alonso took a razor to his lip sweater, which had emerged in earnest only in recent days. He has played with many facial hairstyles this season, none remaining for very long.

“I had very terrible at-bats before,” a cleanly shaved Alonso said Thursday evening. “And so I’m like, all right, mustache needs to go. Simple as that.”

Alonso, who leads the majors and has set a Mets single-season record with 47 homers, went 0-and-2 with another strikeout after shaving. He is 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts in his past three games, after a two-homer night Monday. The Mets hit six homers Thursday, a franchise record for a single home game.

Has Alonso ever before gone to such mustache-erasing lengths as a way to correct offensive woes?

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Baseball players are very superstitious.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Islanders right wing Josh Ho-Sang looks on before Ho-Sang says he can contribute to Islanders
Rangers president John Davidson during a news conference As camp begins, Rangers feeling 'air of excitement'
Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer didn't practice Thursday Latimer's injury adds to Giants' receiver woes
The Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion, right, celebrates his two-run Yanks win Game 1 of doubleheader, lose pair to injury
New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo looks on Davidson says DeAngelo is welcome 'any time he wants'
The Mets' Juan Lagares points to the dugout Mets club six HRs to back Stroman in sweep of D-Backs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search