Pete Alonso is superstitious and — wait for it — super-‘stache-ious.

Unhappy with his recent performance at the plate, the Mets’ star rookie decided Thursday to shave his mustache — in the middle of the Mets’ 11-1 win against the Diamondbacks.

After his third at-bat, when he was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, Alonso took a razor to his lip sweater, which had emerged in earnest only in recent days. He has played with many facial hairstyles this season, none remaining for very long.

“I had very terrible at-bats before,” a cleanly shaved Alonso said Thursday evening. “And so I’m like, all right, mustache needs to go. Simple as that.”

Alonso, who leads the majors and has set a Mets single-season record with 47 homers, went 0-and-2 with another strikeout after shaving. He is 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts in his past three games, after a two-homer night Monday. The Mets hit six homers Thursday, a franchise record for a single home game.

Has Alonso ever before gone to such mustache-erasing lengths as a way to correct offensive woes?

“Oh yeah,” he said. “Baseball players are very superstitious.”