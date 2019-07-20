SAN FRANCISCO — When you’re having the sort of historic rookie season like Pete Alonso is putting together, a rare day off registers as noteworthy.

Alonso was out of the Mets’ lineup Saturday for the first time since May 26. Manager Mickey Callaway said the one-day reprieve stemmed from a conversation he had with Todd Frazier, a former Home Run Derby champion who admitted that competing in the dinger contest — which Alonso won this month — can wear a hitter out.

Still, Alonso found himself at the plate as a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth and continued his historic run, crushing a 444-foot three-run home run off Derek Holland to give the Mets an 8-1 lead over the Giants.

🗣🗣🗣 Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/UghyjMjW9W — New York Mets (@Mets) Jul 201, 2019

In the first seven games of the second half, Alonso went 3-for-30 (.100) with 13 strikeouts and two homers.

“He’s a horse,” Callaway said. “But sometimes you have to take it out of their hands. Competitors don’t always want to admit things, and we understand that. And we want them to be like that.”

Alonso, adamant that he isn’t tired, understood.

“I don’t feel worn down,” Alonso said. “I got to trust that my coaches and staff have my best interest and have my best interest at heart. I hate off days. I want to be in there because I’m really competitive and I want to be in there. I respect the decision.

“For me, just playing and going about my business, sometimes I can’t really see the big picture and if you have an outside lens if someone sees something, then I trust that. I trust my coaching staff.”

Callaway declined to attribute Alonso’s slow second-half start to his eventful All-Star break, calling it “probably just happenstance.”

But Callaway and Alonso agreed that Alonso has been swinging at pitches he usually doesn’t. That combined with some bad batted-ball luck — such as a 115-mph groundout Friday night and two near-homers last weekend in Miami — create ugly results.

“When he’s going real well, there’s that ability to stay really quiet and take pitches and it looks like he didn’t even want to offer on that pitch at all,” Callaway said. “What I’m seeing now is obviously there’s the chase, but even the ones he’s taking, there’s a little bit more movement because he’s not recognizing the pitches as early as he used to.”

Alonso added: “I’m an aggressive hitter. I need to reel back a little bit. That’s it.”

Alonso’s NL Rookie of the Year campaign — and his pursuit of the Mets’ single-season homer record (41) — will continue Sunday, continued slump or otherwise.

“Every hitter goes through this,” Callaway said. “(Michael) Conforto’s been through it. (Robinson) Cano’s been through it. (Jeff) McNeil has not been through it. But most go through it.”