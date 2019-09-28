Pete Alonso now stands alone among rookie home run hitters.

With a third-inning home run off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, Alonso recorded his 53rd long ball of the season, breaking the previous record for most home runs by a rookie.

On a 2-1 fastball with two outs, Alonso smacked a no-doubter to right-centerfield, pausing to admire his 415-foot shot before celebrating as he rounded the bases.

The most homers EVER by a rookie.



Take it all in, @Pete_Alonso20. pic.twitter.com/mfVA5UESx9 — MLB (@MLB) Sep 271, 2019

Alonso had tied the record on Friday, previously set by Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2017.

The record is an appropriate conclusion to a historic rookie year in which Alonso made the All-Star team, won the Home Run Derby, became the clear favorite for NL Rookie of the Year and set all sorts of franchise and MLB records, rookie or otherwise.

After Alonso tied the recod Friday, Judge had high praise for the electric rookie.

“He’s going to do a lot of special things over his long career,” Judge said after the Yankees game. “I’m excited for him. This is just the beginning for him, the first of many records he’s going to break.”

With Tim Healey