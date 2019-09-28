TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' Pete Alonso hits 53rd home run of season to set new rookie record

Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his

Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his 53rd home run to break the rookie single season record during the third inning of an MLB baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Pete Alonso now stands alone among rookie home run hitters.

With a third-inning home run off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, Alonso recorded his 53rd long ball of the season, breaking the previous record for most home runs by a rookie.

On a 2-1 fastball with two outs, Alonso smacked a no-doubter to right-centerfield, pausing to admire his 415-foot shot before celebrating as he rounded the bases.

Alonso had tied the record on Friday, previously set by Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2017.

The record is an appropriate conclusion to a historic rookie year in which Alonso made the All-Star team, won the Home Run Derby, became the clear favorite for NL Rookie of the Year and set all sorts of franchise and MLB records, rookie or otherwise.

After Alonso tied the recod Friday, Judge had high praise for the electric rookie.

“He’s going to do a lot of special things over his long career,” Judge said after the Yankees game. “I’m excited for him. This is just the beginning for him, the first of many records he’s going to break.”

With Tim Healey

