The Mets like the Pete they already have so much, they added another one Wednesday night.

With the No. 19 overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Mets selected Southern California high school centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, a move that helps fill an organizational need for outfielders at all levels of the minors.

Listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds, Crow-Armstrong is considered a solid all-around athlete who gets high marks for his work on defense, where he is expected to stay in center over the long term. Tommy Tanous, the Mets’ senior adviser of amateur scouting, called him a “lefthanded magician.”

“A fearless centerfielder,” Tanous said.

Other than pure skills, his personality might remind Mets fans of the other Pete, reigning NL Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso.

“As a baseball player, I want to get the fans engaged and excited, so I definitely bring a lot of energy,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’m a big talker. … Being vocal on the field is all around a good thing to do.

Both of Crow-Armstrong’s parents, mother Ashley Crow and father Matthew John Armstrong, are actors. Crow’s credits include “Little Big League” and “Heroes.”

Crow-Armstrong is committed to Vanderbilt, a perennial college baseball powerhouse. He attended Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, the high school that produced pitchers Jack Flaherty (Cardinals), Lucas Giolito (White Sox) and Max Fried (Braves).

Like that trio, Crow-Armstrong is advised by Ryan Hamill of CAA, the agency that general manager Brodie Van Wagenen used to help run.

“They’ve always been super gracious with their time,” Crow-Armstrong said of Flaherty, Giolito and Fried, who return to their alma mater every offseason. “Every time they come, they’re always incredible open and willing to give advice.”

This is the third year in a row the Mets picked a high school position player with their top choice, after third baseman Brett Baty in 2019 and since-traded outfielder Jarred Kelenic in 2018.

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Tigers chose Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson, which was expected. What was unexpected was his announced position: third base, not first base as he played in college.

The Orioles selected Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad with the second pick. Rounding out the top three were the Marlins, who landed Minnesota righthander Max Meyer. In a year when scholastic seasons were mostly or entirely wiped out, no team picked a high schooler until the Padres drafted outfielder Robert Hassell III out of Independence High outside Nashville.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft is being conducted virtually, instead of in Omaha, Nebraska — where it would have coincided with the College World Series — as originally scheduled. Instead of being huddled up in the same room debating names in person, Mets decision-makers are working remotely.

MLB owners chose to shorten the draft from 40 rounds to five in an effort to spend less money. On the second and final day of the draft Thursday, the Mets will have five choices in four rounds.