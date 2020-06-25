The Mets’ 2020 draft class is coming together.

First-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong, a high school centerfielder from Southern California, signed his first pro contract Thursday, the team announced. A source said his signing bonus was $3.359 million, the full amount recommended for the No. 19 draft slot.

Also Thursday, the Mets announced that they signed centerfielder Isaiah Greene, the 69th overall draft pick. They previously inked third-round shortstop Anthony Walters and, reportedly, fourth-round catcher Matthew Dyer and fifth-round righthander Eric Orze.

That leaves one player yet to put pen to paper: righthander J.T. Ginn, a potential first-round talent who fell to the Mets in the second round (52nd overall) after having Tommy John surgery in March.

The Mets believed when they selected Ginn, a draft-eligible sophomore, that they could sign him. Based on draft money rules and the bonuses awarded to the other players, they can give him about $2.934 million without being docked future draft picks.

The Dodgers picked Ginn in the first round in 2018, but he declined their offer — for a reported $2.4 million — to go to Mississippi State.

Along with Ginn, Crow-Armstrong was the jewel of the Mets’ bunch of draftees. He joins the organization from Harvard-Westlake High in Los Angeles, the alma mater of a trio of major-league pitchers: Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals, Lucas Giolito of the White Sox and Max Fried of the Braves.

Lured away from his commitment to Vanderbilt, Crow-Armstrong is a fast runner, above-average hitter and well above-average defender. On the first night of the draft, senior advisor of amateur scouting Tommy Tanous called him “fearless” and a “magician” in the outfield.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Crow-Armstrong has been a player on the national baseball scene since he was 12, when he first played for a Team USA squad.

“We want to have players that aren’t afraid to show emotion on the field. Pete is one of those guys,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said June 10. “He’s been a big fish in a big pond for a long time, and I think his personality and his confidence will play very well in New York City.”