Peter Alonso ready to compete for Mets' 1B job

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Peter Alonso, a candidate for the Mets’ first-base job, reported to spring training this week with a simple goal.

“I want to force someone’s hand,” Alonso said Saturday. “I want to come in here and be the best option. That’s it.”

The Mets have other options: J.D. Davis, who the Mets acquired in a trade with the Astros this winter; Dominic Smith, who was in Alonso’s spot this time last year; and Todd Frazier, who could move over from third base.

But none of them have the impact bat potential of Alonso, a 24-year-old who last year broke out with 36 home runs, 119 RBIs and a .285/.395/.579 slash line against Double-A and Triple-A pitching.

The Mets have said Alonso will get every chance to win the job, and Alonso expects to take advantage of that opportunity.

“Competition is really healthy. It brings the best out of every player,” Alonso said.

Alonso said he lost 12 pounds this offseason — he’s down to around 240 — and got stronger, in addition to working on his defense, a weakness in his game and a potential reason for him to not make the Opening Day roster.

But he is feeling confident in that

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s been a combination of everything, whether it be footwork around the bag, ground balls, picking,” Alonso said. “I’ve elevated my game tremendously at first base, and I’ve worked at every aspect of it. I’m really excited for games to start.”

How will he win the job?

“Play well,” Alonso said. “It’s as simple as that.”

It is not as simple as that, unfortunately for Alonso and select other prospects. Clubs in the past have manipulated service time — by keeping a deserving player in the minors for a couple of extra weeks to begin the season — to gain an extra year of team control, making it seven years instead of six.

This week, for example, the Blue Jays announced that 19-year-old Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — generally considered the top prospect in baseball, having crushed Double-A and Triple-A pitching last year — will likely open the year in Triple-A. “We want to make sure he’s the best possible third baseman and the best possible hitter he can be,” GM Ross Atkins told reporters.

“He deserves to be up there,” said Alonso, who like many others was impressed with Guerrero when they played against each other in the Eastern League last year. “The kid is a phenom. That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”

Like Guerrero, Alonso did not get called up to the majors last September despite a big year. Opening the year in the majors is no guarantee.

“I can only control what I can control. That’s all I can do,” Alonso said. “The only thing I can control is with my own two hands, playing well in the field. That’s really it. Hitting the ball, playing good defense. That’s all I can do. Whatever happens happens.”